Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 76,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,720. The company has a market cap of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a net margin of 50.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 273,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

