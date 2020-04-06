Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

HLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

