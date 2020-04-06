Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.
HLG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile
Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.