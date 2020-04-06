Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,092,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.