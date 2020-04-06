Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.65 Million

Brokerages expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $534.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.80 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $599.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 1,170,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

