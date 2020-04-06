Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $534.65 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report $534.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.80 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $599.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 1,170,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,397. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.