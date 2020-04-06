Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halliburton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 35,853,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,435,340. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $190,914,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Halliburton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,384,553 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 331,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.