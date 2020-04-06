Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,551,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,157,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

