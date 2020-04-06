Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of THG stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 17,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,337 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,570,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

