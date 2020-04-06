Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,220,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,732,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 1,085,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 417,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 329,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 138,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

