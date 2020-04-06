Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 6,220,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
