Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 464,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $983.29 million and a PE ratio of -19.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

