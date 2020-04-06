Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 2,612,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,693. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

