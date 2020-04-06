Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 338,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $589.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Herc’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Herc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Herc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.