HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of HPR stock remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,136,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,138. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

