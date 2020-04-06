HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HPR. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

NYSE HPR remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,136,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,138. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

