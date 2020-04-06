Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,756. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
