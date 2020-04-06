Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 506,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $43.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $45,680.00. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 over the last three months. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after buying an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

