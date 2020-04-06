Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6-184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

HIMX opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

