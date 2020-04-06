Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.02-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.