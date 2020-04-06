Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

HOPE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,180. The stock has a market cap of $903.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. State Street Corp raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,813,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 298,352 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 555,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

