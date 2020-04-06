Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HZN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Global from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,620. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.