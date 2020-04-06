Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. 13,744,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,581,374. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

