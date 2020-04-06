IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from to in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.70.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $169.19. 1,102,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.