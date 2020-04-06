Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $154.00 at Mizuho

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get Icon alerts:

Shares of ICLR traded up $12.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.93. 26,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Icon will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $6,591,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.