Imax’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Imax to and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,364. Imax has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imax will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $21,624,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Imax by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 636,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Imax by 138.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Imax by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.