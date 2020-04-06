Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICD. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of ICD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 262,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.07.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. Analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.