Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 845,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,730. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. Inphi has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

