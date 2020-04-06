Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICPT. Bank of America started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.53.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,949. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568 shares of company stock valued at $160,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after buying an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,425,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.