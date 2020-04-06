IoTeX Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $1.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.36 or 0.04550896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037037 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

