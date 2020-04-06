Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.Iqvia also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,828 shares of company stock worth $119,608,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.