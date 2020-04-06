iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,136. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $86.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03.

