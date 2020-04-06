Italo (XTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $317.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a total market cap of $15,249.47 and approximately $317.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Italo has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.02574330 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00200637 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,969,917 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

