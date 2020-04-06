J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 556,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

