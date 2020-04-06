Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JLL. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 564,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

