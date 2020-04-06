JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $240.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $27.82 on Friday, hitting $507.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,943,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.20. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

