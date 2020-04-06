JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Price Target to $5.00

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Asante Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 157,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. Asante Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

