JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $160.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.58.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,146. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

