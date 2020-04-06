JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $149.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of LH stock traded up $14.49 on Thursday, hitting $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

