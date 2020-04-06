JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Target Price to $144.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SAFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Shares of SAFM traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,267. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

