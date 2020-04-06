JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded PACCAR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.84.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.94. 2,532,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,614. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

