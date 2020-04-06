KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.
Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 3,428,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,104. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $44,059,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.