KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.
KBH traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,428,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,104. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
