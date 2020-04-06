Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $11,397.66 and $269.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

