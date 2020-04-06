L Brands (NYSE:LB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,864,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,689,672. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L Brands by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,414,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.