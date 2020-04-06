La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 439,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $826.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

