Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from to and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.86.

LW traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,946,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

