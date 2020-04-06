Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

LNDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 119,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landec will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,865,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 665,387 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 852,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

