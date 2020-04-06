LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 224 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCNB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LCNB by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.