Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $47.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. 3,220,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $368,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

