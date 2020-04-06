Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LTHM. ValuEngine cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 1,993,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. FMR LLC raised its position in Livent by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,358,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Livent by 22,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,557,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,220 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC raised its position in Livent by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,206 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Livent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,799,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,587,000 after acquiring an additional 954,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.