LockTrip (LOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $31,365.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016701 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003655 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

