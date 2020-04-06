Loop Capital Trims Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price to $12.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,315,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,058. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,411 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

